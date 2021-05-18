Poco, the Chinese phone maker is all set to launch the highly-anticipated Poco M3 Pro 5G handset tomorrow in the global market. The company has already confirmed that it will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC and a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, 5000 mAh battery and a 48MP AI triple rear camera, courtesy of recent teasers that were released on the official Twitter account. The rear design of the phone has been revealed ahead of its launch, confirming there will be a camera island featuring Poco branding. POCO M3 Pro 5G Smartphone's Design Teased Ahead Of May 19 Launch.

The phone will be launched tomorrow at 05:30 pm IST. It is important to note that the company hasn't revealed the launch date for the Indian market. The global launch event will be streamed online via the official YouTube channel.

POCO M3 Pro 5G. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The phone will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch cutout. Under the hood, there will be a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset that will be paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage.

For photography, there will be a triple camera module at the back. The main camera will be a 48MP lens accompanied by two 2MP depth and 2MP macro lenses. It will be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging. The handset will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 for POCO out of the box. As far as prices are concerned, the phone is likely to be priced somewhere around CNY 1300 (around Rs 15,000).

