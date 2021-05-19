Poco, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch its Poco M3 Pro 5G smartphone today globally. The handset is said to be an upgraded version of the Poco M3 phone which was launched earlier this year. The virtual launch event will commence at 8 pm GMT (5:30 pm IST) and will be streamed online via Poco's Global YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Poco M3 Pro 5G Global Launch Tomorrow; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

The company has been teasing the device on its official Twitter and social media accounts. In terms of specifications, the smartphone will come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. For photography, it will come equipped with a 48MP triple rear camera system.

Three more hours to go until the #POCOM3Pro 5G global launch event! Get ready for #MoreSpeedMoreEverything! Make sure to watch it! There is a special giveaway during the launch event! — POCO (@POCOGlobal) May 19, 2021

The device is teased to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Moreover, teasers reveal a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole cut for the selfie shooter. The phone might be offered in three shades - Black, Blue and Yellow. Coming to the pricing, Poco M3 Pro 5G could be costlier than the Poco M3 phone which starts at Rs $149 (approximately Rs 11,000).

