Poco, the Chinese phone maker, is rumoured to launch the M5 smartphone soon. According to a report, the handset could debut in early-September 2022. Ahead of its launch, the pricing and specifications of the device have been tipped online. Poco M5 is likely to retail below Rs 15,000 for the base model. The company will also introduce top-end variants, which are said to be priced higher. Poco X4 GT With MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC Launched Globally; Price, Features & Specifications.

The smartphone is likely to feature a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display. It might be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC coupled with at least 6GB of RAM. The device could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and might run on Android 12 OS.

The handset will retain the chic-leather-like” rear design. It is said to come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5. Previously, Poco M5 has been spotted on multiple websites, including US FCC, BIS India, IMDA Singapore and IMEI, which hints that it could debut soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2022 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).