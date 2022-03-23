Poco, the Chinese phone maker, will launch the X4 Pro 5G smartphone on March 28, 2022. The company has teased the device on its Twitter account, revealing its launch date and time. According to the teaser, the Poco X4 Pro 5G launch event will take place on the above-mentioned date at 12 noon. The device has also been listed on Flipkart, which confirms its availability via the e-commerce platform. Poco X4 Pro 5G With 108MP Camera Debuts at MWC 2022, Check Details Here.

Poco X4 Pro 5G was launched in the global market at MWC earlier this month, and now, the company will launch it in the Indian market. The device is expected to come in three colours - laser blue, laser black and Poco yellow.

Poco X4 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Poco)

We’re ready to captivate - with the #OneX4all. Indulge yourself in a whole new dimension of smartphones with the #POCO𝕏𝟜ℙ𝕣𝕠5G. Get ready to watch India’s first advanced Mocap launch on 28.03.2022 @ 12PM: https://t.co/8fY1Mi4xfO pic.twitter.com/4GLjLZ3GC9 — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) March 22, 2022

Poco X4 Pro 5G is likely to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It might come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with Adreno 619 GPU.

Poco X4 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Poco)

Poco X4 Pro 5G is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. As a reminder, the global model comes with a 108MP primary lens. Upfront, there could be a 16MP selfie camera. The handset is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Connectivity options might include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, an IR blaster and a 3.5mm audio jack.

