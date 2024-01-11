New Delhi, January 11: POCO has officially launched the much-anticipated POCO X6 series on January 11 at 5:30 PM IST. The series introduces two models, the POCO X6 and the POCO X6 Pro. The POCO X6 and POCO X6 Pro are expected to uplift the smartphone experience for users with their advanced specifications and features.

The much-anticipated POCO X6 series, which includes the POCO X6 and POCO X6 Pro, is opening for pre-booking tonight at 8 PM. The company has announced three years of Android updates and four years of security updates for the POCO X6 and POCO X6 Pro. If you are interested in having one of these smartphones, the sale will start on January 16 at 12 noon on Flipkart. Realme 12 Pro Series 5G Launch in January 2024: Check New Design and Camera Details Ahead of Official Launch.

POCO X6 Specifications:

POCO X6 will feature a Snapdragon 7s Gen2 processor for smooth operation at up to 60 FPS. The smartphone boasts a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for scratch and drop resistance. The POCO X6 features a 1.5K CrystalRes AMOLED display with brightness up to 1800 nits. POCO X6 includes a 64MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP super wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 16MP front camera for selfies. Powering the device is a 5100mAh battery supported by 67W fast charging. For audio experience, the POCO X6 comes equipped with dual speakers.

POCO X6 Pro Specifications:

POCO X6 Pro runs on Android 14 and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset. The smartphone will come with Xiaomi HyperOS and boasts LPDDR5X and UFS 4.0 for data transfer and storage. For gamers, the POCO X6 Pro offers WildBoost Optimization 2.0, which is expected to improve loading times and gameplay smoothness. The display comes with a 94% screen-to-body ratio and a 1.5K CrystalRes AMOLED screen. The camera system on the POCO X6 Pro features a 64MP main camera with OIS and EIS, an 8MP super wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 16MP front camera. The POCO X6 Pro will have a 5000mAh capacity battery and 67W turbo charging. Dual speakers, NFC, and an IR Blaster are other features available in POCO X6 Pro. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series To Launch on January 17 During Galaxy Unpacked Event; Check Expected Specifications and Features Ahead of Launch.

POCO X6 and POCO X6 Pro Price:

POCO X6 is available in three variants. The base model comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and is priced at Rs 19,999, while the mid variant comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and will be available at Rs 21,999. The 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant is available for Rs 22,999. POCO X6 Pro comes in two variants. The base variant of POCO X6 Pro comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage at Rs 24,999, and the top variant of POCO X6 Pro comes with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at Rs 26,999.

