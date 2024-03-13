New Delhi, March 13: POCO has launched its latest smartphone, the POCO X6 Neo 5G in India. The POCO X6 Neo 5G is a new smartphone from the POCO X6 series. The X6 Neo 5G comes with the latest features and specifications under the mid-budget smartphone segment in India.

The POCO X6 Neo 5G has a sleek, bezel-less design and an extra-thin body measuring 7.69mm. The X6 Neo 5G will run on the MIUI 14 based on Android 13. The smartphone comes with two years of OS updates and four years of security patch updates. The smartphone comes with three different colours that include Horizon Blue, Astral Black and Martian Orange. Infinix Note 40 and Infinix Note 40 Pro Key Specifications Leaked, Likely To Launch on March 18; Check Expected Price, Features and Other Details.

POCO X6 Neo 5G Specifications and Features

The POCO X6 Neo 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor. The smartphone boasts a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. The display of the POCO X6 Neo 5G has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The rear camera setup of the smartphone features a 108MP Pro-grade main camera, which offers 3X lossless in-sensor zoom and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone comes with a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The POCO X6 Neo 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, which is supported by 33W fast charging. Additional features of the smartphone include IR Blaster, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, P54 dust and splash resistance and might come with dual stereo speakers with Dolby ATMOS support. Nothing Phone (2a) Sale: UK-Based Company Sells 60,000 Units of Phone (2a) Within 60 Minutes of Its Launch.

POCO X6 5G Neo Price

POCO X6 Neo 5G comes with two variants in the mid-budget smartphone segment. The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 15,999 and the 12GB + 256GB variant comes at a price of Rs 17,999. The Limited-time early access sale for the POCO X6 Neo 5G will start today at 7 PM on Flipkart. Customers might get an additional discount of Rs 1,000 by using ICICI bank cards. For all users, the sale of POCO X6 Neo 5G will start on March 18 at 12 PM on Flipkart.

