Mumbai, April 19: Truecaller's Director of Public Affairs, Pragya Misra, becomes OpenAI's first hire in India. Pragya Misra has reportedly been working with Truecaller since July 2021. On her official X (formerly Twitter) handle, she has published about herself as an "impact-oriented, passionate problem solver and a Heartfulness Trainer." According to the reports, Truecaller's Director of Public Affairs also served as a WhatsApp former executive.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Pragya Misra, who currently works as Director of Public at Trucaller, previously worked with Meta Platforms for three years, where she led WhatsApp's campaign in 2018 against the misinformation. The report said that Pragya also worked with government ministries, media partners, key stakeholders, and investors. Not only this, but the report also highlighted her work at Ernst & Young, one of the professional service networks, and also at the Royal Danish Embassy, where she is engaged in handling various sectors. Intel MD India: Chip Maker Intel Appoints Santhosh Viswanathan as Managing Director To Head Region Business in Country.

Pragya Misra Educational Qualifications

Pragya Misra completed her MBA in 2012 from the International Management Institute. She is also a commerce graduate of Delhi University and holds a 'Diploma in Bargaining and Negotiations', which she completed from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) in the UK.

Pragya Misra Endeveaours

Her official LinkedIn profile confirmed that she voluntarily worked at Heartfulness Institute as a Heartfulness Meditation Trainer and worked as an On Tour Columnist at Golf Digest between 2003 to 2006, where she used to write articles on tournaments and the Indian Ladies Amateur tour. She used to provide players' perspectives in her writing, boosting readership. From January 2012 to August 2012, she worked at The Golf Foundation in a coordinate role. Elon Musk India Visit: Tesla’s Local Manufacturing Plans and Entry in India To Drive Infrastructure Development and Job Creation, Say Indian EV Startups.

Another report by the Times of India provided more information about Pragya. It stated that she was a communication manager at WhatsApp and a keen golfer who represented India at multiple international tournaments from 1998 to 2007.

