PUBG Mobile India game was rumoured to be re-launched in the country last week, however it didn't happen. Now, PUBG fans across India are eagerly waiting for the reintroduction of online battle royale game. Ahead of its launch, PUBG has again surprised the fans by registering itself under a different company. Now, it is speculated that PUBG Mobile India will be re-launched in the country under PUBG India Pvt Ltd. As per the website of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, PUBG India Pvt Ltd has been established as an individual entity based out of Bangalore, India. PUBG Mobile India Likely to Be Launched Today, Receives More Pre-Registrations Than FAU-G.

PUBG (Photo Credits: Flickr)

This hints that PUBG Mobile India launch is very imminent. An esports Athlete of TSM named 'Abhijeet Andhare' has shared a screenshot on his Twitter that reveals the registration document of PUBG India Pvt Ltd as a Karnataka-based company with two high-level management positions. Moreover, a lot of Twitter users have said that battle royale game's APK file has been spotted on the official PUBG India website temporarily. However, the company has not announced an official launch date.

PUBG MOBILE INDIA GETS OFFICIALLY REGISTERED ✌🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/LOOmZQMHZs — Abhijeet Andhare (@TSMentGHATAK) November 23, 2020

Previously, some reports suggested that PUBG Mobile India registrations have begun via TapTap app. But on the PUBG Mobile India official account, we didn't find any information regarding its pre-registrations. PUBG Mobile was banned in India following the border disputes a couple of months back.

PUBG played on Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 6GB Variant (File Photo)

To work on this, the Indian version of the game will be introduced to suit the local demands. The game will come with Indian-themed in-game content & violent effects will be minimised. For storing data, PUBG Mobile India has partnered with Microsoft Azure for meeting government's demand. Additionally, the battle royale game will weigh just 600MB while downloading & gamers can only install those modes that they wish to play. We all await for the PUBG Mobile India launch & it will be interesting to see how the Indian audience reacts.

