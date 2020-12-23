For the past couple of weeks, there are rumours that PUBG Mobile India will be relaunched soon. Krafton, which owns PUBG Corporation is taking various required steps to bring back PUBG Mobile in India. Last week, the Indian Government revealed that Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) has not given them permission for the launch of PUBG & RTI query was filed for the same. PUBG Mobile India Likely to Be Launched Under PUBG India Pvt Ltd, Registrations Open via TapTap App.

PUBG fans cannot wait to get their hands on the game and they want to know every bit of PUBG news. To meet the local demands, the company has been making several changes & reportedly hired a new team. Krafton has appointed 'Aneesh Aravind' as the country manager of PUBG Mobile India. There are rumours that more people have been added to the team as well. According to the new report, PUBG Mobile India management team includes Akash Jumde who will handle the visual content designer part, Piyush Agarwal - the Finance Manager, Arpita Priyadarshini - Senior Community Manager and Karan Pathak - Senior Esports Manager. The newly hired team were earlier a part of Tencent.

PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG Mobile Lite Stop Working in India (Photo Credits: PUBG)

As a reminder, the battle royale game along with other Chinese apps was banned in India a few months ago due to privacy & security reasons. Since then, PUBG Corporation revealed that its key priority for PUBG Mobile India will be security & privacy of users. The company has also assured to keep Indian users' data secure. As per the company, PUBG Mobile India will come with in-game content that will be improved & tailored to fulfil the local needs. Certain aspects of the game will be customised such as the game being set in a virtual simulation training ground, clothed characters & more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2020 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).