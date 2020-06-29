New Delhi, June 29: PlayerUnknown's Battleground, popularly known as PUBG, was not included in the list of 59 Chinese apps which the Government of India banned on Monday. Rumours on social media claimed that the popular online gaming application is also among the apps which have been axed by the Centre. TikTok, UC Browser Among 59 Chinese Apps Banned by Govt of India Amid Row With China, See Full List.

The rumours were untrue as scrutiny of the list issued by the Indian government revealed that PUBG has not been included in the list. This comes as a major respite to scores of netizens in India, who are hooked for hours per day on their mobile phones to enjoy the multiplayer video game.

Notably, PUBG has been developed as an interactive multiplayer video game by PUBG Corporation, which is a subsidiary of the popular South Korean video game company Bluehole.

See Full List of 59 Chinese Apps Banned

List of 59 apps banned by Government of India "which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”. pic.twitter.com/p6T2Tcd5rI — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

Among apps banned by the Indian government includes TikTok, the highly popular video sharing app which was used by millions across India. UC Browser, used by an array of netizens in India as their default web browser on mobile phones has also been axed.

WeChat, Mi Video Call - Xiaomi, Cam Scanner, NewsDog, UC News, Weibo, Xender and ShareIt are among the other major mobile applications which would no longer be available for usage in India.

The move comes amid heightened tensions across the border in eastern Ladakh between India and China. Reports earlier this month, citing Intel sources, claimed that a total of 53 Chinese apps were identified which could be stealing data from the mobile phones of users.

