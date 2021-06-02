PUBG's Indian version 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' launch date has been tipped once again. The battle royale game has been in news for a couple of months and several tipsters have speculated its launch date. A new report has claimed that the game will be launched in India on June 18, 2021. PUBG Mobile influencer who goes by the name of Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern shared a code on his Twitter channel which translates to 18062021. This launch date matches with another report that hinted towards the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India on this date. Battlegrounds Mobile India’s New Teaser Reveals PUBG Mobile-Like Level 3 Backpack.

Apart from this, a Content Creator Abhijeet Andhare had also tweeted that the launch could take place somewhere around the third week of June. However, Krafton is yet to announce the launch date of the battle royale game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

As a reminder, Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available for pre-registration on Google Play Store. The game maker has been teasing several aspects of the game. The latest teaser revealed PUBG Mobile-like level 3 backpack. The backpack is an essential part of the game as it allows the gamers to carry several items.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (Photo Credits: Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Krafton previously teased Sanhok and Erangle maps from PUBG Mobile. The Erangle map is likely to be called Erangel in the Battlegrounds Mobile India game. The Google Play Store listing of the game also hints at the minimum requirements to play it seamlessly. These requirements include an Android phone running on Android 5.1.1 or above, at least 2GB of RAM and a stable internet connection.

