New Delhi, June 8: Realme is all set to launch the new Realme 11 Pro 5G and Realme 11 Pro+ 5G in India. New leaks have tipped the price of the upcoming 5G smartphones.

The Realme 11 Pro is tipped to be priced in India at Rs 23,999. On the other hand, the Realme 11 Pro+ is expected to come with a price tag of Rs 28,999. Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro To Sport Periscope Zoom Cameras: From Specs and Launch Date, Here's All We Know.

Realme 11 Pro Series 5G Launch Event Livestream:

The Realme 11 Pro Series 5G launch event will kickstart at noon today. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is expected to unveil the new Realme smartphones a The Next Leap event.

Realme 11 Pro 5G Specifications

As per reports, the Realme 11 Pro 5G will be offered globally with 8GB RAM paired with 128GB and 256GB storage options.

The Realme 11 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout, Dimensity 7050 chipset coupled with Mali-G68 GPU. It will run on the Android 13 OS with Realme UI 4.0 skin. Infinix Note 30 5G Tipped To Integrate ChatGPT Into Voice Assistant: From Price to Specs, Here's All We Know.

The handset will come with dual cameras, consisting of a 108MP primary lens with OIS and a 2MP dual sensor, while the selfie camera will be a 16MP unit. It will pack in a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2023 10:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).