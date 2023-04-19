New Delhi, April 19: The new realme 11 series is likely to launch next month and its leaked image is doing the rounds of the web world. However, it is not yet known, which model of the realme 11 series actually got snapped and leaked out.

Nevertheless, it is thought to be one of the realme 11 series’ higher models, and the 11 Pro and 11 Pro+ models are likely to sport similar overall designs. The new smartphones are going to be the flagship models from the house of realme. Let’s check out more details. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Flagship Phone Launched With Leica Branded Quad Camera, Top-Notch Specs and Features; Here’s Price and All Other Key Details.

realme 11 Series – Design & All Known Details:

The image of the upcoming realme flagship phone that was leaked flaunts a premium looking green faux leather finished back panel with a large circular camera housing. Going by the leaked image, the phone could offer a 200MP primary sensor, and it is thought to be the on the top Pro+ model. On the other hand, the realme 11 Pro is tipped to be offering a 108MP main camera at its back. Vivo X90 Pro Flagship Smartphone India Launch Date Officially Confirmed; Here’s All You Need To Know.

A premium curved 6.7-inch OLED display is likely to be flaunted by both the phones along with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both the devices are also expected to come powered by 5,000 mAh batteries, but with 67W and 100W charging support for the Pro and Pro+ models, respectively. The upcoming realme flagship phones are expected to get powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 7000-series processors.

On the other hand, the realme 11 5G has been spotted on the certification listing on China’s TENAA website. The vanilla model also features quite similar styling to that of its elder siblings realme 11 Pro and 11 Pro+, at least when the back panel is concerned.

The realme 11 5G’s front face comes with a top corner punch hole cutout design for the display. However, there has been no word out yet regarding the spec details of the series.

