New Delhi, March 5: Realme is set to launch of its latest smartphones, the Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G. The Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G is expected to launch on March 6, 2024. The upcoming smartphones from Realme is anticipated to come with advanced technology and the latest specifications.

As per a report of Gizmochina, the price for the Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G in the Indian market have surfaced ahead of their official release. The Realme 12 5G, which might be equipped with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, is expected to be priced at Rs 18,999. It is rumoured to be available in two colour options: Twilight Purple and Woodland Green. The Realme 12+ 5G, which is also anticipated to come with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage capacity, could have a price tag of Rs 22,999. The Realme 12+ 5G will likely offer two colour options: Navigator Beige and Pioneer Green. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Likely To Launch Soon; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Realme 12 5G is rumoured to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SOC. The smartphone is rumoured to have a 5,000mAh battery. The Realme 12 5G may feature a high-resolution 108MP primary rear camera, which is expected to deliver detailed and vibrant photos. Vivo V30 5G and Vivo V30 Pro 5G Price Leaked, Launch Set on March 7; Know Leaked Price of Each Variant, Expected Specifications and Features.

The Realme 12+ 5G will likely boast a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display of the Realme 12+ 5G might have a peak brightness of 2000 nits. The smartphone will likely be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage and is expected to run on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14. The Realme 12+ 5G is anticipated to feature a triple camera setup that may include a 50MP main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro sensor and a 16MP front camera. The smartphone will likely feature a 5,000mAh battery, which is expected to support a 67W SuperVOOC charging capability.

