Mumbai, February 20: Realme launched its Realme 12 Pro series 5G on January 29, 2024. The series included Realme 12 Pro 5G and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G models with powerful cameras and mid-range specifications. The Realme 12 Pro series was praised for its "luxury watch design" and up to 120X Super Zoom capability by tech experts and enthusiasts. Currently, Realme 12 Pro series 5G is an affordable option for those who want to get a periscope camera lens under Rs 35,000.

As per a report by India TV News, Realme is now gearing up to introduce its new variant called 'Realme 12+' in India with a green faux leather finish back panel. The report highlighted that the upcoming device looks like the Realme 12 Pro Plus but has a golden accent. So far, the company has only teased its new smartphone with '#OneMorePlus' without giving away its specifications. Nothing Phone 2(a) With 'MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro' SoC To Launch on March 5; Know Other Confirmed Specifications, Features and Expected Price Ahead of Launch.

Realme 12+ Teased, Likely To Launch Soon:

Adding the + to the camera tech, watch out for the reveal 🔎#OneMorePlus Know more: https://t.co/rDXAZfm0P9 pic.twitter.com/cLQu1YAZab — realme (@realmeIndia) February 19, 2024

In its official post on X, the company only shared a photo of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan with text, "SRK is here with his new favourite; wait for the reveal to find out what caught his eye!" On the other hand, the recently launched Realme 12 Pro series offers a periscope lens with powerful optical zoom capability of up to 120X Super Zoom. The Realme 12 Pro 5G has a Sony IMX882 camera and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G offers IMX890 camera; both with OIS support. The 12 Pro 5G was launched with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and 12 Pro Plus 5G with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 5G processors. According to the reports, the upcoming Realme 12+ 5G will likely offer powerful photography performance.

The report by India TV News mentioned that the Realme 12+ variant is expected to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and LYT-600 OIS portrait lens. The report further said the device could launch with an AMOLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate. It also mentioned that the smartphone will provide up to 24GB RAM and a maximum of 256GB onboard storage. ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra Launch Confirmed for March 14, Likely To Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3; Know Other Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

On the official website, Realme confirmed that its upcoming Realme 12+ will get 12 upgrades, which are "unseen in smartphone industry history". The company also emphasised that the device will be launched with a "much-awaited luxury design in the segment" and "Sony OIS camera's grand debut in the segment."

