New Delhi, February 27: Realme is gearing up to launch its upcoming smartphone in the Indian smartphone market, the Realme 12+ 5G. The Realme 12+ 5G from Realme is expected to come with the latest features and specifications. The Realme 12+ 5G might come under the mid-range smartphone segment.

Realme is set to launch its upcoming smartphone, the Realme 12+ 5G, on March 6. Realme continues to expand its 5G smartphones in India. The anticipation for the Realme 12+ 5G might be high among tech enthusiasts. Customers might also be eager to learn more about what the upcoming smartphone from Realme has to offer. Realme has also hinted at some key features of the Realme 12+ 5G, suggesting that the smartphone might look premium and come with updated features. MWC 2024: OnePlus Watch 2 With ‘Dual Chipsets’ Launched in India, Sale Begins on March 4.

Realme 12+ 5G Launch Date

Every moment will be noticed with extreme clarity when you have the #realmePortraitMaster with you! Launching on 6th March, 12 Noon. Know more: https://t.co/hFfmMpxKdJ#realme12Plus5G pic.twitter.com/mc8S815jmd — realme (@realmeIndia) February 26, 2024

Realme 12+ 5G Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per a report of Times of India, the Realme 12+ 5G is rumoured to come equipped with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The display of the Realme 12+ 5G is expected to provide vivid colours and an enhanced viewing experience. The smartphone is anticipated to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 6nm processor. The Realme 12+ 5G camera setup is rumoured to feature a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). This camera technology of Realme 12+ 5G is expected to enhance colour reproduction by 18% compared to its previous generation's smartphone and might come with 2X In-sensor Zoom. Nothing Phone 2(a) Design Revealed Ahead of Launch on March 5; Know Details of the Upcoming Nothing Smartphone.

The Realme 12+ 5G is expected to feature a 5000mAh battery and might come with 67W fast charging support. The smartphone will likely run on the Android 14 operating system and is expected to have the latest software features and security updates. Storage options of Realme 12+ 5G could go up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Realme 12+ 5G may also feature an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

