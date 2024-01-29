Mumbai, January 29: Realme has launched its most anticipated Realme 12 Pro+ 5G and Realme 12 Pro 5G offering better imaging, increased performance and attractive new design. The device has been launched in India with the praised Luxury Watch design. During the live launch, the Chinese smartphone maker announced to the goal to be among the top 5 smartphone maker in the industry.

Realme 12 Pro Series 5G is launched in India with next-generation photography offering premium hardware, advanced algorithms and intuitive experience. The company has introduced its new device with OV64B Periscope Sensor for taking high quality images. Realme compared its camera results with the flagship smartphones like iPhone 15 Pro Max, Samsung S23 Ultra, and others.

Realme 12 Pro 5G, Realme 12 Pro+ Camera

Realme 12 Pro Series 5G claimed to offer multi-focal length zoom with loserless quality using 24mm for full body action shots, 71mm for portrait shots with natural bookeh effect, 142mm with closeup and personal pictures. Further the company announced to offer 'Master Camera Filters' to the devices for enhancing performance. Further the devices have AI De-Noising (AIDE) technology for taking photos and Multi-Frame Noise Reduction for reducing noise in the photos.

Realme announced the most awaited feature in the series '120X Superzoom' that claims to zoom even father than the flagship smartphones. Realme 12 Pro smartphones maintain decent quality while using its 120X Superzoom. The new Realme 12 Pro+ is launched with IMX890 sensor and Realme 12 Pro is with IMX882 sensor - both with OIS support.

Realme 12 Pro 5G, Realme 12 Pro+ Display, Gaming and Sound

Realme 12 Pro 5G and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G are launched with next-generation ProXDR Curved Vision display with 120Hz refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM Dimming, 20,000-level automatic brightness adjustment, and TÜV Rheinland Eye Protection Certification. The new devices support 10-bit HDR gaming offering over 1 billion shades of colour and Rec 2020 colour gamut. To increase the experience while watching the videos, playing games or even listening to music, the company offered Realme X Dolby Atmos feature for immersive sound quality.

Realme 12 Pro Series 5G Storage, RAM and UI

Realme launched its new devices with 256GB internal storage and 12GB+12GB Dynamic RAM. The device offers Realme UI 5.0 based on latest Android 14 OS. For quick notifications, the company introduced 'Flash Capsule' feature for showing updates in a flash about the timing, order delivery, music and much more. Further, the Chinese smartphone company offer Microsoft Phonelink for more connected experience with Microsoft PC and manage and transfer files using File Dock feature.

Realme 12 Pro Series 5G Battery, Cooling System and Processor

The new Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G and Realme 12 Pro 5G offer 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. The fast-charging can power up the device from 1% to 50% with claimed 19 minutes. The new Realme devices come with 3D VC Cooling System for maintaining heat while gaming and multi-tasking. Realme 12 Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor,

