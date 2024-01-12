Mumbai, January 12: In the first two weeks of January 2024, many new smartphones were launched, such as the Vivo X100 series and Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 5G series on January 4, POCO X6 Series and ASUS ROG Phone 8 on January 9, and couple other budget smartphones like TECNO Pop 8 and itel A70 on January 3. According to tech enthusiasts and YouTubers, 2024 will likely be a great year for smartphone launches and artificial intelligence.

Amid these smartphone launches, Realme is also gearing up to introduce its Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ in India in January 2024. The Chinese smartphone maker teased that its new Realme 12 5G series will be launched with a '200MP periscope' lens. Realme revealed the smartphone's design and camera module through its social media handles and on the website. The company teased its new 12 Pro Series 5G with a 'Submarine Blue' coloured variant. Here's everything to expect from the upcoming smartphones from Realme. Realme 12 Pro Series 5G Launch in January 2024: Check New Design and Camera Details Ahead of Official Launch.

Realme 12 Pro Series 5G Submarine Blue Variant Revealed:

Wear it ❌ Watch it steal the show ☑️ Be ready to experience the luxury of a watch now in a smartphone with #realme12ProSeries5G Know more: https://t.co/jH9H8nqRUD#LuxuryWatchDesign pic.twitter.com/KGJlxzHMeC — realme (@realmeIndia) January 11, 2024

Realme 12 Pro 5G, Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G Specifications (Expected)

On the official website of Realme, the company mentioned 'Realme 12 Pro 5G' and 'Realme 12 Pro Series 5G'. However, according to the report by Gizmochina, another variant called 'Realme 12 Pro+' will be launched in India. Realme 12 Pro series will be launched in different markets; however, ahead of the launch, the report mentioned that configuration and colour details have been leaked quoting Applaus.com.

According to another report by Applaus.com, Realme 12 Series Pro 5G will be launched in India with a 6.7-inch AMOLED curved 10-bit display offering 2412x1080 resolution. The report mentioned that the Realme 12 Pro 5G variant will be launched with 4,880mAh and the Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G variant will be launched with 5,000mAh batteries. The devices will be launched with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 mobile processors respectively. The report mentioned that both devices have been listed on China's TENAA website.

The report further mentioned that the new Realme 12 Pro will be launched with 50MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, and 32MP telephoto lens. The Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G is expected to have a 64MP telephoto camera. Both the devices will likely feature 16MP and 32MP front cameras, respectively. The report also mentioned that the Pro model will include 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB storage options. The Pro Plus 5G will reportedly have 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB options; no 12GB RAM options mentioned in the report. HONOR’s X Series Set To Make Waves in India, Brand To Mark Another Chapter in Honor’s Legacy of Innovation.

Realme 12 Pro Plus and Realme 12 Pro Launch Details and Colours (Expected):

According to these reports, the devices will be launched on January 31, 2024, at 12:00PM. As per the report, the Realme 12 Pro will feature two colour options - Submarine Blue and Navigator Beige. On the other hand, the Realme 12 Pro Plus will reportedly have Submarine Beige, Navigator Blue and Explorer Red colour options.

