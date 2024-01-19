Mumbai, January 19: Realme will launch its most anticipated Realme 12 Pro series 5G in India on January 29, 2024. The new series is expected to have Realme 12 Pro 5G and Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G devices with new features and specifications. So far, the Chinese smartphone maker has only confirmed from the official announcement that it will launch only the Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G models in India. However, the reports said a third model could be 'Realme 12 Pro Max 5G'.

Realme has been teasing about launching its new smartphone series along with some of its features. The recent leaks suggest that the Realme 12 Pro series could also launch a third variant, which likely has more advanced features than the Pro and Pro Plus variants. Before the series launch on January 29, check the expected specifications of each model and their specifications, features and other details. OnePlus 12 Series Set To Launch on January 23; Price Leaked on Amazon Ahead of Launch: Check Details.

Realme 12 Pro series 5G to Have Sony IMX890 Sensor:

Realme 12 Pro Max 5G Specifications and Features

According to a post by Gadget 360, the third model, 'Realme 12 Pro Max 5G', will likely be "top-of-the-line" regarding the specifications and features. According to the report, a tipster named 'Yogesh Brar' (@heyitsyogesh) shared images of marketing materials that included the details about the upcoming Realme 12 Pro 5G series. The report mentioned that the series will have a 'Realme 12 Pro Max 5G" model. The device is expected to have Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor.

As per the report, the upcoming Realme 12 Pro Max 5G will likely have a 120Hz Curved vision display. The report said the device would pack a 50MP primary camera with an IMX890 sensor and offer OIS for videography. The reports said the device could also be launched with a 64MP periscope camera. The device could be based on the Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 operating system. The device could be launched with 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, and 5,000mAH or above battery. However, the company has yet to confirm any specific feature or specification yet. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: Samsung India Announces New Special Edition Colour Options, Offers and Benefits for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24 Plus and S24 Models During Samsung Live.

Realme 12 Pro Max 5G Price in India and Release Date

Realme 12 Pro Max 5G is rumoured to have 8GB and 12GB RAM options. According to the report by English Jagran, the Pro Max device could start at Rs 33,999 and offer 8GB RAM, and the 12GB variant could start from Rs 35,999. The company may launch its third model on January 29, 2024, along with Realme 12 Pro 5G and Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G. However, the confirmation is still pending from the company.

