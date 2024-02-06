Mumbai, February 6: Realme launched its new Realme 12 Pro series 5G in India on January 29, 2024, with a 64-megapixel periscope camera and 120X SuperZoom under Rs 35,000. The series included Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro Plus models powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. Now, the Realme Europe CEO has confirmed launching a new smartphone with a transparent back panel soon.

The transparent smartphone rumoured to be "Realme 12 Pro Plus" could be an attractive new addition to the Realme 12 Pro series 5G. Francis Wong, CEO of Realme Europe, first teased the transparent variant on February 4, 2024 on popular micro-blogging platform X. He posted on X, "Have been using this device for one week. Suggest me where to launch it first." Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro Launch Confirmed on February 25; Know What To Expect From Upcoming Xiaomi 14 Series, Check Specifications and Features.

Realme Europe CEO Teases New Transparent Smartphone (See Picture):

Have been using this device for 1 week. Suggest me where to launch it first. pic.twitter.com/S0Bsg2Bpsj — Francis Wong (@FrancisRealme) February 4, 2024

Realme Europe's CEO Francis Wong also shared a picture of the device with a transparent back on X. However, the post did not mention the official launch date of the new variant or but hinted launching it in other parts of the world. The X post also did not confirm the launch of a Realme 12 Pro series device but the reports said that the device is most likely the "Realme 12 Pro Plus" model.

The rumoured Realme 12 Pro+ with a transparent back could be launched in Europe or China first then may be introduced in other countries. According to the report by Gizmochina, the device could be launched in limited quantities, and it also said that it would first be launched in China. The report further said that the hands-on image confirmed that the transparent Realme 12 Pro+ as it had a circular camera module accentuated by Gold colour.

Realme launched its Realme 12 Pro Plus in India in two colour options - Submarine Blue and Navigator Beige. The device featured a 6.7-inch ProXDR Curved Vision display offering a 120Hz refresh rate, supporting 10-bit HDR gaming and 2160Hz PWM Dimming. Additionally, the device provided a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging, Android 14-based Realme UI, 3D VC Cooling System, 8GB and 12GB RAM with additional 8GB and 12GB Dynamic RAM options, respectively. iQOO Neo 9 Pro Set To Launch on ‘February 22’ in India, Pre Booking Starts From ‘February 8’: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of iQOO’s Upcoming Smartphone.

In terms of camera, the device offered a 64MP Periscope camera with 3X Optical Zoom powered by a Sony IMX890 OIS sensor and a 32MP front-facing camera. The upcoming Realme 12 Pro Plus model will likely be launched with the exact specifications. The price and availability of this device will be unveiled soon by Realme Europe CEO Francis Wong or Realme itself. The device could likely be launched in India as well; however, the official confirmation remains from the company.

