Realme's newest offering, Realme 6i, will be made available for online sale yet again tomorrow at 12 pm IST. The interested buyers can head to Flipkart and the official website for purchasing the handset until the stocks last. Previously, the phone was offered via flash sale last week. The company launched the handset in India earlier last month. The main underlines of the phone are MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, 4,300mAh battery, 48MP quad-camera setup at the back and more. Realme 6i Smartphone With Helio G80 SoC & 48MP Quad Camera Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Realme 6i will kickoff tomorrow online via Flipkart at 12 pm IST. The smartphone is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. However, the bigger variant with 6GB + 64GB storage configuration costs Rs 14,999. The phone comes in two shades - Eclipse Black and Lunar White.

Specification-wise, the Realme 6i smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display carrying 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. It comes powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, that is clubbed with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone gets 64GB of onboard storage with provision to expandable storage of up to 256GB via microSD slot.

Realme 6i Launched in India (Photo Credits: Realme India)

For photography, the Realme 6i is equipped with a 48MP primary shooter assisted by an 8MP lens and two 2MP sensors. At the front, there is a 16MP snapper for video calls and selfies. The phone packs a 4300 mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

Realme 6i Battery (Photo Credits: Realme India)

It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Glonass, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2020 04:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).