Realme 9 Pro 5G is set to go on the first sale today in India. The smartphone was launched in the country along with the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G phone. The sale will commence at 12 noon via Flipkart and Realme India's official website. Sale offers include an instant discount of Rs 2,000 via HDFC Bank cards, 10 percent off on slice Visa credit cards, up to Rs 1000, 10 percent off on IDFC credit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and more. Realme V25 With Triple Rear Cameras Teased Online, Launch Soon.

Realme 9 Pro 5G sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, it gets a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP wide-angle shooter and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie camera.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

Cannot contain our excitement because the #realme9Pro 5G finally goes on sale today! Starting at ₹𝟣̶𝟩̶,̶𝟫̶𝟫̶𝟫̶ ₹15,999. First Sale at 12 PM today. 🔵Additional #realme coins discounts & benefits on our official website. Know more: https://t.co/X6ZyyatfsI pic.twitter.com/qrtTuS7ATG — realme (@realmeIndia) February 23, 2022

Realme 9 Pro 5G runs on Android 12 based Realme UI 3.0. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Dart charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 5G and 4G LTE. Coming to the pricing, Realme 9 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 20,999.

