Realme 9 Series India launch has been postponed due to the ongoing chip shortage. This piece of information has been revealed by tipster Mukul Sharma. The upcoming Realme 9 Series launch was initially scheduled for October 2021, but due to the chip shortage, the launch has been pushed to the first quarter of 2022. Realme 9 Series To Be Launched in India by Next Year Only: Report.

The ongoing chip shortage has not only affected Realme but also many other companies. The Realme 9 Series will be launched as the successor to the Realme 8 Series, which was launched earlier this year. The Realme 9 Series will comprise four smartphones - Realme 9, Realme 9i, Realme Pro and Realme 9 Pro+/Max.

Realme 9 smartphones are likely to debut in February 2022, but the company is yet to announce a launch date. We expect the company to release a few teasers before its launch. The Realme 9 series is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset. It is expected to feature an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Apart from this, nothing more is known about the upcoming Realme 9 Series.

