The Chinese phone brand Realme seems to be preparing for the launch of the Realme 9 series. The company has officially confirmed its existence, and we might hear an official announcement from the brand on September 9 during the launch event of the Realme 8s 5G and Realme 8i 5G. The company will also be launching its first tablet - Realme Pad along with smartphones. Realme Pad To Be Launched in India on September 9, 2021.

As you all know, #realme launches two generations of Number & Pro every year (one for H1, another for H2). Ppl are now asking abt realme 9 series, we have a big announcement to make on the upcoming launch 8s & 8i event on 9th Sep. So book your calendar and watch it live. pic.twitter.com/m8V8lgRntW — Francis Wong (@FrancisRealme) September 2, 2021

This piece of information comes from Realme India and Europe CMO Francis Wong, as he has officially confirmed the existence of the Realme 9 series. Additionally, the top executive revealed that more information about the launch will be announced next week. Do note, Realme is hosting a virtual launch event on September 9, 2021, as the brand will introduce a host of products.

Realme 8s 5G (Photo Credits: OnLeaks)

Francis Wong tweeted that the company generally introduces two generations of the Number and Pro each year. The former typically arrives in H1 while the latter follows in H2. As the Realme 8 series arrived in the Indian market in H1 2021, the Realme 9 series supposedly should go official in H2 2021.

Interestingly, there have been a few leaks regarding the upcoming Realme 9 series. A recent report from 91mobiles suggested that the Realme 9 series will go official in October.

