New Delhi, May 31: Realme is all set to launch new smartphones in the Indian market. The company has started teasing the Realme 11 Pro Series 5G smartphones on social media channels. The company has also hired Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan as a brand ambassador. He can be seen in the new teaser image for Realme 11 Pro Series 5G.

As per recent teasers, the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ will be launched in India on June 8th, at 12.00 PM. The launch event will take place at India Gandhi Stadium Complex, New Delhi. A live stream of the event is likely to be available on the company's social channels. Moto G Stylus 5G Announced With 120Hz Display, Water-Repellent Coating: Check Price, Specs, and Other Details Here.

There is no information about the price tags of the upcoming handsets. However, you can click ‘Notify Me’ on the Realme site to win a 6-month extended warranty (worth up to Rs 1000) and up to a 50% discount coupon on selected accessories. Additionally, a flip-to-win challenge can get you a new smartphone.

Realme has also partnered with former GUCCI Prints designer Matteo Menotto to design the upcoming smartphones. Both the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. They will run on the Android 13 OS-based UI 4.0.

The highlight of the Realme 11 Pro+ will be a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 SuperZoom Camera with 4x lossless zoom mode, Super Group Portrait, and One Take camera features. The Realme 11 Pro will only get a 108MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary shooter.

The upcoming handsets will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, Mali-G68 GPU, 12GB RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. While the Realme 11 Pro comes with up to 512GB storage and 67W fast charging support, the Realme 11 Pro+ will get up to 1TB storage and 100W fast charging support. Vivo Y78 5G Global Variant Launched with 120Hz Display, 64MP Camera: From Camera to Specs, All You Need To Know.

Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G

The Realme 11 Pro is expected to come with a price tag of Rs 22,000 - Rs 23,000. On the other hand, the Realme 11 Pro+ is likely to cost Rs 28,000 - Rs 29,000.

