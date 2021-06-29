The Realme Buds Q2 wireless earphones were launched in the Indian market last week alongside the Realme Narzo 30 series and a new 32-inch smart TV. The Realme Narzo 30 4G smartphone was made available for online sale earlier today, and the 5G derivative will go on sale tomorrow at noon. Apart from the Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 will be made available for the first online sale tomorrow at 12 pm via Amazon.in and the official website. Realme Narzo 30 5G Smartphone To Go on Sale Tomorrow.

The earphones are priced in India at Rs 2,499. Realme offers the Buds Q2 earphones in two colours - Active Black and Calm Grey. It is important to note that the earphones introduced in our market are rebranded as Buds Air 2 Neo.

Realme Buds Q2 (Photo Credits: Realme)

The main highlight of the audio wearable is the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature that reduces external noise by up to 25dB allowing the users to experience uninterrupted music or calls without disturbance. There's also a transparency mode, which enables users to listen to the ambient sound in one click and dual-mic noise cancellation for calls which significantly reduces surrounding noise during a call.

Realme Buds Q2 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The Buds get 10mm dynamic drivers and polymer composite diaphragm and include a Game Mode that reduces latency to 88ms. The company claims that the earbuds are capable of offering playback time of up to 28 hours with the bundled charging case.

