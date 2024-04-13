Mumbai, April 13: The Realme P series, including Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G, is set to be launched on April 15, 2024, two days from now. The company has already revealed each smartphone's colour options and its "Phoenix Design". The smartphone will be introduced in the mid-range segment with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor and an 120Hz AMOLED display. Realme also confirmed yesterday that it will launch the new Realme Buds T110 on April 15 alongside the Realme P series smartphones.

Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G are the newest smartphones to be introduced for Indian consumers under the new "P Series." The display of the upcoming Realme P1 5G will offer up to 2,000 nits of maximum brightness and come with eye-protection certification from TUV Rheinland under the Rs 15,000 price range. The Realme P1 Pro 5G will be launched under Rs 20,000 with better features and specifications than the regular models. Infinix Note 40 Pro and Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus With Wireless Magnetic Charging Solution Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme Buds T110 Launch Confirmed for April 15:

🎉The excitement builds as we're just 2 days away from the launch of a new power! The #NewrealmePSeries5G will be here on 15th April at 12 Noon Stay tuned 💯 Know more: https://t.co/EAiZlTtz3p#realmeP1 5G #realmeP1Pro5G #realmePseries5G pic.twitter.com/gnd8JGZsXJ — realme (@realmeIndia) April 13, 2024

Realme P1, Realme P1 Pro Launch Set for April 15

A power-packed jam session is waiting for you with the #realmeBudsT110 🎵 Stay tuned to discover the beats! Launching on 15th April, 12 Noon Know more: https://t.co/ryQDRBwT95 pic.twitter.com/W13HveJRQc — realme (@realmeIndia) April 12, 2024

Realme Buds T110 Features - Drivers, Noise Cancellation and Playback Hours

Realme Buds T110 will sport a 10mm dynamic bass driver to deliver "punchy bass". The Realme Buds T110's total playback time is 38 hours. The new Realme TWS will offer AI ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) during calls. It will be launched in an attractive case featuring a "two-tone hit colour design". The Realme Buds T110 price in India is expected to be around Rs 1,500, according to the report by Times Now News. Apple Likely To Overhaul Entire Mac Line With AI-Focused M4 Chips; Check Details.

The report said that the new TWS from Realme will offer 5.4 Bluetooth connectivity and an IP55 rating, and it would also offer more customisation using the Realme Link app. The new Realme True-Wireless Earbuds T110 will likely complement the Realme P Series smartphone for better value for money. More details about the upcoming Realme Buds T110 will be revealed on April 15, 202 at 12 PM. Realme will also unveil the actual price of the Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G on the same day, along with other features.

