Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch Realme C15, Realme C12 & Realme Buds Classic today in India. The company has been teasing both the smartphones through its official Twitter handle. The online launch event will commence at 12:30 pm IST, via Realme's official YouTube & other social media handles. Interested users can also watch the live telecast of Realme's launch event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Realme C15 & Realme C12 Smartphones Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Realme C15 will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD multi-touch mini-drop display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. Both Realme C15 & Realme C12 will come powered by MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. Realme C15 will come mated with up to 4GB of RAM & up to 128GB of internal storage.

Only 1 day to go for the 6000mAh Mega Power experience! How charged up are you for the launch of #realmeC15 & #realmeC12? Watch the livestream tomorrow at 12:30 PM on all our official channels. Head here: https://t.co/A1dMXr5Ep5 pic.twitter.com/gAAYMdgLpQ — realme (@realmemobiles) August 17, 2020

For photography, Realme C15 will flaunt a quad rear camera system featuring a 13MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP retro lens, a 2MP black & white camera. Both smartphones will come packed with a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W quick charging support. The Realme C12 will get 10W charging facility.

Realme C15 Smartphone Launched (Photo Credits: Realme Indonesia)

Realme C12 will feature a 6.5-inch mini-drop fullscreen display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. For optics, the handset will sport a triple rear camera module flaunting a 13MP primary lens, a 2MP monochrome sensor, a 2MP macro lens. At the front, Realme C12 will get a 5MP shooter for selfies & video calling. The device is likely to be clubbed with 3GB of RAM & 32GB of internal storage.

Realme C15 & Realme C12 (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Coming to the pricing, Realme C15 gets a starting price tag of IDR 1,999,000 (approximately Rs 10,035) Whereas the Realme C12 costs IDR 1,899,000 (approximately Rs 9,540). So we expect Realme C15 & Realme C12 India Prices to be somewhere around it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2020 08:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).