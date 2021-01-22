Realme, the Chinese phone maker today officially announced the launch of the Realme C20 phone in the Vietnamese market. It is an affordable phone pack entry-level specifications such as MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, a massive 5,000mAh battery, 3.5 audio headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.1, an 8MP rear camera and more. Realme X7 & Realme X7 Pro to Be Launched in India by the First Week of February 2021: Report.

Realme C20 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Realme China)

As far as the prices are concerned, the phone is priced at VND 2,490,000 which is around Rs. 7,800. It will be offered in two colours - Blue and Gray. As of now, the company hasn't revealed any details about the availability of the phone in other markets.

Talking about the specifications, the newly launched Realme C20 packs entry-level hardware. It gets a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop notch display with 720x1,600 pixels of resolution and aspect ratio of 20:9. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset under the skin, that comes paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The phone maker is also offering a provision to expand the internal memory up to 256GB via microSD card. It runs of Realme UI based on Android 10.

Realme C20 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Realme China)

The handset gets a square-shaped module at the back with a single 8MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 assisted by an LED flash. At the front, there is a 5MP sensor for video calls and selfies. It is fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh battery. It also gets a Micro-USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

