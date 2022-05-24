Realme India is rumoured to introduce the C30 smartphone in India soon. After launching the GT 2 Series premium offering and Realme 9 Series mid-range lineup, the Chinese phone maker is now said to launch a budget smartphone. According to a report from MySmartPrice, the Realme C30 India launch is likely to take place next month. Ahead of the launch, specifications of the smartphone have been leaked online. Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 SE 5G Launched in India; First Online Sale on March 14, 2022.

Realme C30 is likely to come in three colour options - bamboo green, denim black and lake blue. It will be offered in two storage options - 2GB + 32GB and 3GB + 32GB. The company is yet to announce the official launch date of Realme C30. The handset will sit below the C31 model, which was launched earlier this year.

As such, we expect the handset to sport an HD+ LCD screen, a 5,000mAh battery and an Unisoc. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to release a few teasers before its launch.

