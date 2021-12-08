Last week, we had heard that Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Now the company has unveiled that it will be making an announcement tomorrow regarding the GT 2 Pro smartphone. The device is rumoured to debut in Q1 of next year in the global and Indian markets. Almost every phone maker has teased the launch of their flagship devices, which will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Realme GT 2 Pro Confirmed To Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Realme GT 2 Pro (Photo Credits: Realme)

Motorola's Moto Edge X30 is confirmed to debut tomorrow in China. So the reason that Realme will be announcing the launch date tomorrow could be to steal some attention. Also, it is not sure whether Realme might only announce the launch date of the phone or straight away launch it.

In terms of specifications, Realme GT 2 Pro is said to feature a 6.8-inch WQHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset is expected to come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, Realme GT 2 Pro could get a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto snapper. The device is expected to run on Android 12 based Realme UI 3.0.

