Mumbai, December 7: Realme GT 5 Pro is officially launched in China today with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform. Realme GT 5 Pro was talked about in many reports in past weeks, but now the Chinese smartphone maker has announced its new smartphone with premium specifications and design. The new GT 5 Pro offers a powerful display, storage, RAM, large battery, and camera capabilities. Besides these features, the smartphone provides powerful cooling to boost the device's performance.

After months of getting rumoured about its features, Realme GT 5 Pro is launched in China with some of the expected features and specifications. The smartphone would compete with other premium smartphones launched with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, such as Xiaomi 14 series, iQOO 12 series, OnePlus 12, and Redmi K70 Pro. According to the reports, the GT 5 Pro from Realme has specifications and features identical to the OnePlus 12. Let's check all of them to know more. iQOO 12 5G Price in India 'Accidently' Revealed by Amazon Ahead of Official Launch.

Realme GT 5 Pro Specifications and Features:

The new Realme GT 5 Pro launched in China includes the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, RealmeUI5.0, and new attractive "3VC Iceberg Cooling" feature to boost its performance. Realme introduced this GT 5 Pro in China with a 144Hz 6.78-inch QHD+ display with up to 4,500nits of peak brightness and 2160Hz PWM dimming. The smartphone's camera has an IMX890 periscope telephoto sensor that captures powerful light and shadow in the image. It boasts a 5,400mAh Big Mac Battery with 100W light-speed and 50W wireless charging support.

The device is launched in four variants, having the following RAM and storage options: 12GB+256GB, 16GB+256GB, and 16GB+512GB. The top model offers 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage. Realme has been giving away its "Realme Buds Classic 2 Type-C White" for free for customers in China. According to Realme website, the device has a 50MP primary camera with LYT-808, 8MP ultra-wide with Sony IMX355, a 50MP periscope camera with IMX890 on the rear setup and powerful 32MP camera with IMX315 on the front for taking portraits. The device brings a new "AI Gesture Control System" that helps users unlock and control the smartphone using palm and other gestures. Xiaomi Launches Redmi 13C and Redmi 13 5G in India: From Specifications to Features and Price, Know Everything About New Redmi Budget-Smartphone.

Realme GT 5 Pro Colours, Price, and Expected Launch Date in India:

Realme GT 5 Pro is launched in three attractive colour options: Bright Moon, Red Rock, and Starry Night. The 12GB+256GB variant is priced at CNY 3,298 (about Rs 38,674), the 16GB+256GB variant is available at CNY 3,598 (about Rs 42 191), and the price of 16GB+512GB variant is set to CNY 3,898 (about Rs 45,709). The top Realme GT 5 Pro variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is launched in China at CNY 4,198 (about Rs 49,232). The device is available for pre-order now, and the official sale will begin in China on December 14, 2023. There are no updates about Realme launching GT 5 Pro in India.

