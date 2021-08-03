Realme is all set to launch the Reame GT series India. The Chinese smartphone maker has officially confirmed that the Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition will be launched in India on August 18, 2021. This information was shared by the company CEO Madhav Sheth in the latest episode of the brand's 'Ask Madhav' segment. In the episode, Madhav also confirmed that the India-variant would retain the same specification as its global counterpart. He further went to reveal that the prices of Realme GT 5G will start somewhere around Rs. 30,000. Realme Flash With MagDart Wireless Magnetic Charger To Be Launched Soon: Report.

In a recent interview with MoneyControl, Madhav also revealed that the Realme GT 5G will come in three variants. It's worth noting that the handset is available in multiple variants globally, which includes the recently launched GT Master Edition and GT Explorer Master Edition. The Realme GT 5G phone was first rolled out in the global market earlier this year followed by the home market in June 2201.

Realme GT 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

As far as the specifications are concerned, the flagship phone sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also gets a punch-hole cutout housing the front camera. The global-spec variant is available with either a glass back panel or a vegan leather texture with a black stripe that runs down the camera module. Under the hood, there is Qualcomm's flagship chipset - Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is clubbed with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage. The phone also packs a stainless steel liquid cooling system that keeps the temperature low.

Realme GT 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

For photography, the Realme GT 5G gets a triple rear camera setup in a rectangular stack that comprises a 64MP primary lens accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. The front camera is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calling. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery along with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it gets a USB-C port, 3.5mm jack, 5G, 4G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and NFC for connectivity.

Realme GT Master Edition (Photo Credits: Realme)

Talking about the Realme GT Master Edition, the special edition is essentially a toned-down version of the original Realme GT 5G. The smartphone has been designed in collaboration with Japanese designer - Naoto Fukasawa. The USP of the handset is its suitcase-like design featuring a 3D vegan leather and horizontal stripes at the rear. Unlike the Realme GT, the Master Edition comes powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor. It gets a 4,300mAh battery life with 65W fast charging. Apart from this, the rest of the specifications remain identical to the regular Realme GT 5G.

