Realme India has introduced a new smartphone 'GT Neo 3' under its GT lineup. The latest offering will go on sale on May 4, 2022, via Realme.com, Flipkart and other retail stores. The smartphone debuted in China last month, and the Indian model carries similar specifications. Realme GT Neo 3 is priced at Rs 36,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, whereas the 8GB + 256GB variants costs Rs 38,999. On the other hand, Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W UltraDart charging technology costs Rs 42,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. It will be offered in Asphalt black, nitro blue, and sprint white colour options. Realme GT Neo 3 Smartphone Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Realme GT Neo 3 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2412x1080 pixels. It comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Realme GT Neo 3 (Photo Credits: Realme)

Introducing #realmeGTNEO3 with ✅150W UltraDart Charge ✅Dimensity 8100 5G Processor ✅Dedicated Display Processor Available in: ✅12GB+256GB, ₹35,999* First Sale at 12 PM, 4th May on https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv & @Flipkart. *T&C Apply#NEOSpeedAwakens pic.twitter.com/fWKfdhORTJ — realme (@realmeIndia) April 29, 2022

For photography, the device gets a 50MP primary lens with a Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro camera. Upfront, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Realme GT Neo 3 (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme GT Neo 3 comes in two battery options - a 4,500mAh with 150W UltraDart charging and a 5,000mAh with 80W fast charging.

Realme GT Neo 3 (Photo Credits: Realme)

The 150W UltraDart charging technology is claimed to charge the GT Neo 3 up to 50 percent with a 5-minute charge, whereas the 80W SuperDart charging can fully power the phone in 32-minutes. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port.

