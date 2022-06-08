Realme GT Noe 3T debuted globally on Tuesday along with the GT Neo 3. Now, the company is rumoured to launch the handset in India soon. Ahead of its launch, its price has been leaked online. Realme GT Neo 3T costs $470 for the 8GB + 128GB model and $510 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. This means that the price of the Realme GT Neo 3T Indian model will be between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000. Realme GT Neo 3T Launched Globally, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Realme GT Neo 3T (Photo Credits: Realme)

The company is yet to announce the launch date of Realme GT Neo 3T. Several reports believe that the launch might take place in the coming weeks. The smartphone is a rebranded version of the Realme Q5 Pro. It gets a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Realme GT Neo 3T sports a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2MP snapper. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie lens. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support and runs on Android 12 based on Realme UI 3.0.

