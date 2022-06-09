Realme GT Neo 3T has been spotted on the official Realme India website. The listing was first spotted by a popular tipster and shared on his Twitter account. The device was spotted among other smartphones on the spare parts price page. The listing hints toward an imminent India launch. In addition to this, Realme has also launched the GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition in Europe. Realme GT Neo 3T Launched Globally, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Realme GT Neo 3T debuted globally earlier this week, and now it will soon make its debut in India. It will carry similar specifications as the global model. Realme GT Neo 3T will sport a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, the handset will come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

The handset will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Connectivity options might include Bluetooth v5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi and more. For clicking photographs, Realme GT Neo 3T will get a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there will be a 16MP selfie lens.

