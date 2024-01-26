New Delhi, January 26: Realme is set to introduce its new Realme 12 Series 5G in India on January 29, 2024. The devices will offer a powerful 120X Superzoom and powerful other features. Ahead of the Realme 12 lineup launch, there is a talk about the company launching its new Realme GT Neo 6 with premium specifications and a Snapdragon 8 Gen processor. The device will reportedly launch at a lower price than expected.

Realme launched its Realme GT Neo 5 in February 2023, powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with nearly 1.1 to 1.2 million AnTuTu performance benchmarks. Now, the company is said to be working on the new Realme GT Neo 6 with new design, RAM and storage upgrades and camera features. Last year, there were rumours about the GT Neo 6 launch along with some of the expected specifications. Honor Magic V2 Likely To Launch in Europe on January 26: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features Ahead of Launch.

Realme GT Neo 6 Specifications and Features (Expected)

Realme GT Neo 6 is rumoured to launch with 24GB RAM and last year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship processor. According to the report by Gizmochina, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer may launch its next mobile at very affordable prices compared to other models. In January and February 2024, there are a few smartphone launches lined up, such as Realme 12 Pro Series, Moto G24 and iQOO Neo 9 Pro. However, the companies may announce more devices in the coming months.

The report said the upcoming Realme GT Neo 6 will likely have an OLED display panel with a 1.5K resolution. The report does not reveal or confirm any more details about the upcoming GT Neo 6. iPhone 16 Pro Max Likely To Feature 'Sony IMX903 Sensor' for Better Dynamic Range, Noise Control, Low-Light Photography and More: Report.

Realme GT Neo 6 Price (Expected)

The report mentioned that the device could be launched at a starting price of $280 or CNY 2,000, around Rs 23,000. If the rumours are true, this could be the most affordable smartphone to launch with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Currently, the company has scheduled the launch of Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro Plus and likely Realme Pro Max in India on January 29, but it has yet to confirm the launch date in India.

