Realme, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will be hosting next online for the Realme Narzo 10A smartphone. The online sale will be held online via Flipkart as well as Realme's official website. The Narzo 10A smartphone was introduced in India alongside the Realme Narzo 10. Notably, the next sale for the Realme Narzo 10 is also scheduled for June 23, 2020. The online sale for the Narzo 10A smartphone will commence next week at noon. Realme X3 & Realme X3 SuperZoom Listed on Flipkart Ahead of India Launch.

The smartphone is offered with a single configuration 3GB + 32GB variant, which is priced at Rs 8,499. The handset comes in two colours options - Blue and White. As a part of online sale, the customers can avail 5 percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and an additional 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. The company is also offering no-cost EMI options from 3 months to 12 months.

Realme Narzo 10A Smartphone (Photo Credits: Realme India)

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Realme Narzo 10A sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720x1,600 pixels. The phone comes powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, that is clubbed with a 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The company is also offering memory expansion provision via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Realme Narzo 10A Smartphone (Photo Credits: Realme India)

For photography, the smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera module featuring a 12MP primary sensor assisted by a 2MP portrait shooter, and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, there is a 5MP snapper for selfies and video calling. The phone runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It comes fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with reverse charging capability. For connectivity, it is offered with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2020 10:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).