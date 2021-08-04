Realme, the Chinese phone brand has refreshed its Narzo 30 4G series with a new 6GB + 64GB variant. It sits in between 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB + 128GB storage variants. The newly introduced variant will be made available for online sale tomorrow via Flipkart's Big Savings Day sale. It will be available in two colours - Racing Silver and Racing Blue. As for prices, the 6GB + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 13,499. The base 4GB + 64GB variant costs Rs 12,499 while the bigger variant with 6GB + 128GB is priced at Rs 14,499. Realme Unveils MagDart Magnetic Wireless Charging Solution for Android.

In terms of specifications, Realme Narzo 30 4G boasts a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The phone boots on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, which is clubbed with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Realme Narzo 30 (Photo Credits: Realme)

For photography, there is a triple rear camera module that comprises a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP monochrome sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. Up front, there is a 16MP Sony IMX471 shooter for selfies and video calls. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging.

