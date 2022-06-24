Realme has silently launched the Narzo 50i Prime under the Narzo lineup. The smartphone seems to be a rebranded version of the Realme C30, which was recently introduced in India. Realme's latest offering will be available for sale via AliExpress later this month. Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 SE 5G Launched in India; First Online Sale on March 14, 2022.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime is priced at $99.99 (approximately Rs 7,800) for the 3GB + 32GB model and $109.99 (approximately Rs 8,600) for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The first sale of the Narzo 50i Prime will commence on June 27, 2022. Realme Narzo 50i Prime features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display, a unisoc T612 chipset.

It comes in two variants - 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB. For clicking photographs, the handset gets a single 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera. Connectivity options onboard include 4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with standard charging support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2022 03:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).