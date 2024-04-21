Realme is all set to launch Narzo 70x 5G smartphone in India next week. There have been several rumours and speculation about the brand’s upcoming affordable phone. The Chinese smartphone maker launched six smartphones in the Indian market in 2024. And the soon-to-be-launched Narzo 70x will be its next offering followed by Realme C65 5G. Notably, the Realme C65 5G launch date is yet to be finalized, but the launch is imminent and could happen in the next few days after Narzo 70x’s launch. Here's everything we know so far about the tech giant’s new phone. Realme NARZO 70x 5G Launch on April 24 in India.

Display:

The Realme Narzo 70x 5G phone will come with a 120Hz ultra-smooth display with a centre punch-hole and 120Hz refresh rate. However, the brand has remained coy about the exact specifications. We expect more details to be launched during the launch. However, the rumour mill suggests that it will boast a 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD screen.

Realme NARZO 70x 5G 45W Fast-Charging Image (Photo Credit: Official Realme Website)

Features:

The Realme 70x will sport a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. The company claims that the phone can be charged up to 50 per cent in just 25 minutes thanks to its SUPERVOOC technology. This new smartphone will also be IP54 rated for dust and water resistance with 48-month fluency certification.

Specifications:

The Realme Narzo 70x is expected to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, it will get a triple rear camera module in a circular housing like Nazro 70 Pro 5G. The brand is yet to exact specs of the optics. But we anticipate it might borrow the 50MP Sony IMX890 camera module from Narzo 70 Pro.

Price and Competition:

Based on the micro-website listed on Amazon, the Narzo 70x 5G will cost less than Rs.12,000. Currently, Tecno Pova 5, Realme P1 5G, and Realme 12X 5G are the only three smartphones offered with 45W charging that cost less than Rs. 15,000. So, the upcoming will directly compete with the Realme 12X 5G in the segment.

Launch Date & Sale:

Realme will announce prices for the Narzo 70x on April 24, 2024, at noon IST in India. Alongside the price announcement, the brand will announce the sale date, which is likely to happen the following week post-launch. The phone will be retailed online through Amazon.in.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2024 12:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).