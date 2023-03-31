New Delhi, March 31 : realme has already launched quite a few phones this year, while it is now set to introduce a new Narzo N-series lineup in India next month, as per the reports. While realme is yet to make any confirmations, reports suggests that the first model in this series, the Narzo N55 will be launching on April 12.

The leaked report also mentions that the new upcoming realme Narzo N55 will be going on sale through Amazon and the official website and online stores of realme. Let’s take a further look at more details. Redmi Note 12 4G and Redmi 12C 4G Launched in India With Pocket-Friendly Pricing; Checkout Specs and Key Details.

realme Narzo N55 Expected To Launch in India in April :

The Narzo N55 will be a more premium, performance and gaming centric phone from realme, which will intensify the Indian market that’s brimming with fairly good performance and gaming phones that are prized affordably in the mid-range segment. realme has recently launched the affordable new C55 smartphone with premium styling that is reminiscent of the high-end Apple iPhone 14 pro series. The realme C55 features a Mini Capsule that resembles the Dynamic Island feature of the iPhone 14 Pro. While this product seems to be great at its price point, realme has more recently released several teaser images, which indicate that a new product’s launch is imminent, which is thought to be the new N-series within the company’s Narzo lineup. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Confirmed To Get 108MP Camera; Check Out Launch Date and Other Specs Details.

While details are scarce at the moment, we expect more information to come our way about the Narzo N55, as the expected launch date approaches including company confirmations. The Narzo N55 could be a great contender from realme in the face of stiff competition.

