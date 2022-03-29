Realme Pad Mini tablet has been teased in the Philippines. The device is listed on the Lazada website, revealing its key specifications. A known tipster who goes by the name of Abhishek Yadav has revealed that Realme Pad Mini will also be launched in India soon. Realme Pad First Online Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart & Realme.com.

Realme Pad Mini (Photo Credits: Realme)

According to the Lazada listing, Realme Pad Mini will sport an 8.7-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 1340x800 pixels. It will be powered by a Unisoc T616 paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. For photography, the tablet might get an 8MP primary camera and a 5MP front shooter.

Realme Pad Mini is likely to run on Android 11 based Realme UI OS. The tablet is expected to come with a 6,400mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options might include Bluetooth v5 and 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi.

