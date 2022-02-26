The Chinese smartphone brand Realme will launch a new smartphone under its popular V-series, the V25 for the home market. The brand has dropped the first teaser of the phone on Weibo, confirming its launch date for the China market. The Realme V25 will go official in China on March 3, 2022. The teaser also reveals the smartphone's design and rear camera module. Realme GT 2 & GT 2 Pro Price Leaked Online Ahead of Its Launch: Report.

The launch event is scheduled to commence in China at 2 pm local time (11:30 am IST). Based on the teaser, the upcoming Realme V25 will sport a triple camera setup at the back. It will comprise a 64MP primary camera. If the reports are to be believed, it is said to be introduced as a replacement for the Realme V15 5G that debuted last year.

It's worth noting that most of the specifications and features are under wrap. The smartphone is likely to boost a hole-punch display, and there could be up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage on offer. As per details leaked on the TENNA certification site, the Realme V25 could get a 6.58-inch full-HD TFT display, 2.2GHz octa-core processor, 5,000mAh battery, up to 12GB of RAM, Android 11 software with Realme UI 3.0 on top.

For photography, the phone will come with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP primary lens along with two 2MP secondary sensors. As for prices, the Realme V25 could be launched as a successor to Realme V15 5G which was introduced in January 2021 at CNY 1,399 (around Rs 15,900).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2022 02:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).