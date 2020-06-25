Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to the launch Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom & Realme Buds Q today in the Indian market. The Realme X3 SuperZoom was revealed in Europe last month whereas the Realme Buds Q earbuds were unveiled in China earlier. The Realme X3 smartphone will make its debut today in India. The online launch event will commence at 12.30 pm IST, via Realme's official YouTube & Facebook handle. Interested users can also watch the live broadcast by clicking on the below-embedded video. Realme X3 & Realme X3 SuperZoom Listed on Flipkart Ahead of India Launch.

In terms of specifications, the Realme X3 SuperZoom could feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD punch-hole display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. For photography the smartphone is likely to come equipped with a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP ultra-high-resolution wide-angle camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom, 60x superzoom & a 2MP Macro lens.

For clicking selfies & attending video calls, the handset might get a dual-camera setup featuring a 32MP primary lens with Sony IMX 616 sensor & an 8MP ultra-wide-angle snapper. The mobile phone could come packed with a 4,200mAh battery with 30W dart charging support & will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset. The handset might be offered with up to 12GB of RAM & 256GB of internal storage.

With a design that reflects class, variants that are elegant and give you a premium feeling when being held in your hands, we are bringing to you #realmeX3 & #realmeX3SuperZoom.#60XSuperZoomSuperSpeed Launching tomorrow at 12:30 PM. Save the link: https://t.co/H8O8A01n4O pic.twitter.com/Fdl3Og0eF8 — realme (@realmemobiles) June 24, 2020

As far as the Realme X3 smartphone is concerned, it is tipped to feature a 6.57-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The smartphone could be powered by an Octa-core SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM & 256GB of internal storage. The Realme X3 handset is likely to flaunt a quad rear camera module with a 48MP main camera & an 8MP secondary shooter. Upfront, there may be a dual-camera setup featuring a 16MP main camera & a 2MP secondary shooter. The smartphone is expected to be fuelled by a 4,100mAh battery as well.

The company has also shared a teaser of Realme Buds Q on Twitter. According to the teaser, the earbuds will be offered with 20 hours of total playback, 4.5 hours of playback on a single charge, a large 10mm bass boost driver, 119ms super-low latency for better audio & video sync.

Realme Buds Q India Launch (Photo Credits: Realme Twitter)

Coming to the pricing, the Realme X3 SuperZoom was launched at EUR 499 (approximately Rs 42,400) for 12GB RAM & 256GB variant. So we could expect the India price to be the same range. Realme Buds Q were revealed in China with a price tag of CNY 149 (approximately Rs 1,600). The Price of Realme X3 will be announced by the company during its launch event.

