Realme X50 Pro handset was launched in February this year. The smartphone will be made available for sale today in India at 12 pm via Flipkart. The mobile phone will be offered with exciting offers such as 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit cards, no-cost EMI starting at Rs 4,000 per month & standard EMI options. Realme 6, Realme 5i Smartphones Become Expensive in India; Check New Prices Here.

Realme X50 Pro (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Realme X50 Pro features a 6.44-inch ultra-smooth super AMOLED FHD Dual punch-hole display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels & a 90Hz refresh rate. The device comes equipped with a quad rear camera module featuring a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 12MP telephoto sensor with up to 20x zoom, a B & W portrait lens. For clicking selfies & attending video calls, there is a dual shooter setup flaunting a 32MP wide-angle snapper & an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

Realme X50 Pro (Photo Credits: Realme India)

The handset comes packed with a 4,200mAh battery with 65W superdart fast charging support. The smartphone will be offered with three variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage & 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The mobile phone runs on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system & is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. Coming to the pricing, the Realme X50 Pro costs Rs 39,999 for 6GB & 128GB model whereas the 8GB & 128GB, 12GB & 256GB variants are priced at Rs 41,999 & Rs 47,999 respectively.

