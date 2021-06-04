Realme X7 Max 5G & Realme Smart TV 4K Series will go on sale today in India at 12 noon. Both devices were launched in the country earlier this week. Both Realme X7 Max 5G and Realme Smart TV 4K will be made available for sale via Flipkart and Realme.com. Realme Smart TV 4K sale offers include Rs 2,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, Rs 1,500 discount on Citi Bank credit card EMI, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank, up to Rs 11,000 off via exchange deals and more. Realme X7 Max 5G sale offers include Rs 2,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, 10 percent off on Citi credit/debit cards, up to Rs 14,600 off via exchange deals and more. Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme Smart TV 4K Series Launched in India; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Realme X7 Max 5G sports a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Realme X7 Max 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

Witness Max Speed! The #realmeX7Max5G is here to take you on a ride to the Future with its unbelievable features and superior design. Are you Xcited for this ride?#FutureAtFullSpeed Know more: https://t.co/cpQ5W63YI9 pic.twitter.com/JF77f50G8z — realme (@realmeIndia) June 3, 2021

For optics, the handset gets a 64MP main camera with a Sony IMX682 sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 16MP wide-angle shooter for selfies and video calls.

Realme X7 Max 5G Smartphone (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme Smart TV 4K Series comes in two screen sixes - a 43-inch and a 50-inch. Realme Smart TV 4K comes with a bezel-less design and 24W quad stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS HD support. The smart TV gets an in-built Chromecast and streaming media platforms such as Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video.

Realme Smart TV 4K (Photo Credits: Realme)

Both models come powered by a powerful 4K UHD quad-core 64-bit MediaTek processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Coming to the pricing, Realme X7 Max 5G is priced at Rs 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 29,999. Realme Smar TV 4K 43-inch variant gets a price tag of Rs 27,999 whereas the 50-inch model will be offered at 39,999.

