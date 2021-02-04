Realme India is all set to launch the much-awaited Realme X7 Series today in India. The new mid-range lineup from the Chinese phone maker was launched in the home market last year in September. Finally, the Realme X7 Series will arrive at our shores. The mid-range series comprises of two variants - X7 and X7 Pro. The phone maker will be streaming the launch event on its official YouTube channel as well as social media accounts. The event is scheduled to commence at 12 pm IST onwards. You can watch the launch event below. Realme X7 & Realme X7 Pro Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of India Launch.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Realme X7 will get a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel while the X7 Pro might get a slightly bigger 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display. Both the handsets will get 120Hz of refresh rate. Likely to be protected by Gorilla Glass 5 protection, the phones are expected to be dust and scratch-resistant.

Realme X7 Pro (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Play to win! It can't get easier than this! Head to our website and play this Xciting game to stand a chance to win a #realmeX7 & #realmeX7Pro*. *T&C Apply Head here: https://t.co/JGn1mHW8aP pic.twitter.com/dyS4qO2tgL — realme (@realmemobiles) February 3, 2021

Under the skin, Realme X7 Pro will be powered by Mediatek's flagship-grade octa-core Dimensity 1000 Plus chipset, which is developed on a 7nm fabrication process. While the regular version - X7 will draw its power from an octa-core Dimensity 800U chipset which might be clubbed with a Mali G-57 GPU. The former is likely to be offered in two variants - 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, the latter (X7) will also get two storage options - 6GB+128GB and 8+128GB.

Realme X7 Pro (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Globally, the Realme X7 is offered in two colours - Blue and Fantasy White colour while the X7 Pro variant comes in Black and Fantasy White shades. For photos and videos, the Realme X7 Pro will get a 64MP primary rear camera assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a B&W portrait lens and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there will be a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calling. Moreover, the Realme X7 will also get the same camera setup, minus the portrait lens.

Realme X7 (Photo Credits: Realme India)

The Realme X7 will get 4,300 mAh under the skin whereas the Pro version will be backed by a slightly bigger 4,500 mAh with a 65W fast charging technology. The handset will run on Android 10-based Realme UI skin. The connectivity options will include 5G and 4G LTE connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a USB Type-C port. As far as prices are concerned, the Realme X7 is likely to be priced from Rs 19,999 while the Pro model could get a starting price of Rs 23,999. In China, the X7 starts at RMB 1,799 (approximately Rs 19,020) while the Realme X7 Pro costs RMB 2,199 (approximately Rs 23,430).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2021 08:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).