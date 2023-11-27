Mumbai, November 27: Redmi India announced the launch date of its new budget smartphone, Redmi 13C, with "Star Shine Design" in India on December 6, 2023. The new Redmi 13C has been rumoured to arrive in India for quite some time, and Redmi finally announced as the successor of the Redmi 12C. Fans of the series have been expecting this smartphone for months as the series offers excellent specifications at affordable prices.

The much-talked-about Redmi 13C is announced to launch with a new design, and the Redmi said in its official post on X and Instagram, "Get ready to witness this cosmic beauty with the perfect blend of innovation.". The device appears to be sleeker and elegant with the new captivating "Star Shine Design". Besides the looks, the device is expected to launch with best-in-class specifications for the customers. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor Launch on December 4 in China: Know Expected Specifications, Features, and Launch Date in India.

Redmi 13C Announced To Launch on December 6, 2023:

Unveiling the all-new #Redmi13C in a captivating #StarShineDesign, infusing the cosmos into your palm. Get ready to witness this cosmic beauty with the perfect blend of innovation. Launching on 6th December 2023. Know more: https://t.co/UntV8tJCLx pic.twitter.com/H7KFHmTmZY — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) November 27, 2023

Redmi 13C Specifications and Features:

Xiaomi subsidiary Redmi has confirmed its launch on December 6 and teased its new design and camera setup. Redmi will launch its latest budget smartphone with two colour options: Stardust Black and Star Shine Green. According to the official Redmi India website, its new Redmi 13C will have a 50MP camera. The Chinese smartphone maker has only confirmed colour options and cameras. Redmi 13C is expected to launch with the same MediaTek Helio GT85 processor featured in Redmi 12C. Redmi 13C with the same processor was launched in China.

According to reports, the device may launch with a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Considering the budget segment, the company may launch the device with an LCD. The design on the back suggests a triple-camera setup. Besides the primary camera, the device may launch with a 2MP depth and 2MP macro camera. The reports said the device may offer up to 8GB RAM and a maximum of 256GB internal memory. It may sport a 5,000mAh battery with rumoured 18W fast-charging support and MIUI 14 OS-based Android 13. iQOO 12 5G Launch on December 12 in India: Here’s Everything To Know About New iQOO Smartphone Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor.

Redmi 13C Expected Price:

Redmi 12C is currently available at Rs 6,799 for 4GB+64GB, Rs 8,299 for 4GB+128GB, and Rs 9,299 for 6GB+128GB. The newly announced Redmi 13C may launch around the same price or a little higher than its predecessor. In China, the device has three options: 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB. So, the Redmi 13C may launch in India with the exact RAM and storage options on December 6, 2023.

