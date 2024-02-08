New Delhi, February 8: Redmi is set to launch its upcoming smartphone, the Redmi A3. The smartphone will be launched on February 14 in India. The Redmi A3 will likely feature a stylish design with the latest specifications.

As per a report of Livemint, the Redmi A3's key specifications has leaked just days before its official launch. This smartphone from Redmi will likely come under the budget smartphone segment, with a price tag expected to be around Rs 10,000. The design of the Redmi A3 is rumoured to feature a circular camera module that might come with a dual-camera setup.

Redmi A3 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Redmi A3 is rumoured to have a 6.71-inch IPS LCD display. The display of Redmi A3 is expected to have a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may run on Android 13 Go Edition. The smartphone may also have Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Redmi A3 is expected to feature a 13MP primary rear camera with an 8MP front-facing selfie camera. Additional features of the Redmi A3 Will likely come with support for Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is expected to have a 10W fast charging capability and a 5,000mAh battery. Apple Foldable iPhone Likely To Launch in 2026, Company Working on Device Similar to Samsung Galaxy Z-Flip: Reports.

The Redmi A3 is anticipated to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 chipset, an octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz. The Redmi A3 might be paired with a PowerVR GE8320 GPU to enhance the graphics capability of the smartphone. Consumers can expect two variants from this smartphone, which might include 4GB and 6GB RAM capacity. The smartphone is rumoured to have an option of using an additional 6GB of virtual RAM. Storage options for the Redmi A3 will likely include 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage that is expected to be expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

